No Dinner First? Jeremy Corbyn Botches High-Five Attempt (VIDEO)

In a series of unfortunate events, Corbyn and Thornberry began by posing for a photo-op as several supporters were cheering them on from the sidelines. First, they embraced each other in a bear hug, then Corbyn went in for what looks like a failed fist bump that turned into a finger pointing contest, later wrapped up by a cringe-worthy slap on the chest.

​While the two quickly laughed off the ill-timed high-five, the internet wasn’t quite done with the fiasco and some were left channeling their inner detective to figure out who was at fault.

​Others even recognized their own mishaps in Corbyn’s failure.

​Though, for the most part, many just saw the incident for what it was— an accident.

​Let’s hope this demonstration on how to properly high-five a person helps out good ‘ol Jeremy on his next attempt.