Battle of Babble: Polyglots Show Off Stunning Skills in 21 Languages (VIDEO)

Dutchman Wouter Corduwener is an artist with an irresistible love of foreign languages. In a YouTube video which he published on June 5, the hyperpolyglot meets his "hobby mate," Zoran Radiceski from Macedonia who speaks 35 languages.

In this video, the two speak 15 languages which they have in common: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, French, Mandarin, Thai, Russian, Hebrew, Arabic, Tagalog, Korean, Danish, Vietnamese and German. After that Radiceski showed his knowledge of six more languages which the Dutch polyglot hadn't learned…yet.

Wouter says he is learning different foreign languages to get closer to other cultures. In most of his videos, he speaks those languages with tourists. "I want to share that you don't need to be fluent to start a conversation with someone. I also want to show that you need to practice your languages with people if you want to improve," the enthusiast wrote on YouTube.