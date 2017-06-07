What Would Putin Do With a Gay Man in Shower?

© Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoev Kremlin Looking Forward to Release of Putin’s Oliver Stone Interviews

During the interview Stone asked Putin if the latter considers the Russian ban on homosexual propaganda among minors a form of discrimination.

After Putin responded that there’s no discrimination against gays in Russia, Stone inquired what the president would do if he were aboard a submarine and had to share a shower room with a gay man.

"I’d rather not go into a shower room with him at all. I mean, why provoke him? You know that I’m a judo master, right?" the Russian president jokingly replied.

Oliver Stone’s interview with Vladimir Putin is scheduled to be aired on the Showtime channel on June 12-15.