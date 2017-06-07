Kremlin Looking Forward to Release of Putin’s Oliver Stone Interviews

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Kremlin is looking forward to watching Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full interview with US filmmaker Oliver Stone as soon as it is released, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The full four-part documentary by Stone, dubbed The Putin Interviews, will be broadcast by the Showtime television network on June 12-15. The documentary has been partially released to date.

"We are also looking forward [to the documentary], we are interested in the way Oliver Stone has arranged the material. He is a gifted person, a person who is unpredictable in his creative works, which is why we are interested. But we have not watched the film yet," Peskov said.

Stone is famous for making films focused on urgent political issues, and his latest work, released in late 2016, was devoted to former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor-turned-whistleblower Edward Snowden. In late April, Stone said he was working on a film about Putin.