Register
12:21 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The orchestra of Syrian Musicians and Damon Albarn perform at the Orange stage at the Roskilde festival on June 29, 2016

    Summertime Blues: Nordics Tighten Security at Upcoming Festivals

    © AFP 2017/ Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen / Scanpix Denmark
    Life
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (264)
    0 7 0 0

    Last year, many Nordic festivals, particularly in Sweden, were tarnished by multiple instances of sex abuse and groping, which led to a massive public outcry. The recent spate of terrorist attacks across Europe has spurred the Nordic countries to tighten security rules at the upcoming summer festivals attracting tens of thousands of music lovers.

    Flowers and candles are placed around stone lions near the department store Ahlens following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Swedish Authorities to Use Lions to Keep Terrorists Away From Stockholm's Streets
    Following the deadly attacks in Manchester and London, Denmark decided to bolster security measures at several music festivals, such as Heartland Music Festival on the island of Funen, Distortion Street Party in Copenhagen and, most notably, Roskilde Festival, one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

    While Distortion organizers compiled a byzantine risk assessment report and, by their own admission, "made a thorough" anti-terrorist effort, Roskilde organizers adopted a special security plan, featuring a number of innovations.

    Already last year, the Danish Intelligence Agency started training volunteers at Roskilde Festival to raise their awareness of divergent and suspicious behavior. This year, festival guests will be safeguarded by concrete blocks against vehicular attacks.

    Sometimes we all need a little help to get there. This is true Roskilde spirit #rf16 📸 Matias Altbach

    Публикация от Roskilde Festival (@roskildefestival) Июл 14 2016 в 6:26 PDT

    "It is granted that our guests will experience some new initiatives this year. For our part, we have already done a lot of things behind the scenes, which the guests won't see," Morten Therkildsen told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

    Distortion founder and director Thomas Fleurquin told the Danish newspaper Politiken that it was "completely safe" to take part in the festival, yet provided an apt reservation.

    "However, you must remember what a good security officer always says: the only 100 percent safe event is no event at all," Thomas Fleurquin said.

    ​In Sweden, the country's largest rock festival Sweden Rock, which is about to kick off, will be held amid enhanced security preparations. According to police spokeswoman Ewa-Gun Westford, police presence will be made more visible. However, she also ventured that simply adding resources is not a panacea, as smart distribution and appropriate measures are important.

    "Security issues are currently a topical issue. It's very important. There are huge crowds gathering at this little place [Norje, Blekinge] during the festival," Ewa-Gun Westford told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Finland is also planning to attach greater weight to security arrangements than ever before, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    "We are actively following the international events and have increased the resources used for safety," Tiina Salonen, program manager for Kotka Havsdagar, told Yle, stressing their preparedness to meet various types of threats. Among other things, the number of guards has been increased.

    Police officers in Finland
    © AP Photo/ Lehtikuva/Sari Gustafsson
    Finns Dread Terrorist Attacks, Yet Trust Their Government to Prevent Them
    Several cities, including Imatra, Savonlinna, Joensuu and Kouvola, have recently announced that they will put obstacles on pedestrian streets to prevent vehicular attacks.

    "The use of vehicles as weapons has increased in the world, which is why a greater focus will be put to the traffic arrangements. Among other things, we are going to build obstacles in connection with events organized in Finland," senior police commissioner Vesa Pihajoki told Yle.

    At the same time, she ventured that terrorist attacks in Finland nevertheless remain unlikely.

    "Most likely dangers and risks associated with events in Finland are minor injuries, infections, violence caused by intoxicated persons and misdemeanors such as theft," Pihajoki said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (264)

    Related:

    Massive Tax Fraud in Sweden, Denmark Stirs Suspicions of Support for Terrorism
    Terrorist 'Mecca' Sweden Struggling to Prevent Attacks, Track Rejected Refugees
    Provocative Play 'Humanizing' Terrorists Shakes Sweden After Truck Attack
    Sweden Warming Up to Israeli Methods Against Terrorism
    Tags:
    security, terrorism threat, music, festival, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok