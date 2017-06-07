Register
    An Indochinese Tiger cub drinks water at a new enclosure at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, Tuesday, April 3, 2012.

    Live Donkey Thrown to Feed Tigers in Chinese Zoo

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Yancheng Safari Park in Changzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province said a disgruntled shareholder was responsible for throwing a live donkey into the park's hungry tigers, after an online video of the incident triggered criticism.

    In a statement posted on Sina Weibo on Tuesday after the video went viral Monday evening, the park said they had already launched an emergency response plan, and apologized for any discomfort caused by the video to the viewers.

    A picture taken on January 28, 2014 shows stray dogs, among the 450 which have found shelter and food in improvised shelter operated only by volunteer in Nis, 200 km south of Belgrade
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    PETA Accused of Turning Shelter to Slaughterhouse

     In the video, two tigers tear into the donkey's neck immediately after the animal was thrown into the tiger enclosure, killing it within minutes.
    One witness told the Global Times that although it is natural for tigers to prey, the scene was too brutal for tourists, especially children.

    One employee of the safari told the Global Times Tuesday that the shareholder, along with a group of other people, was planning to take a truck full of animals outside the safari and sell them on Monday afternoon, but was stopped by the safari employees. These shareholders then threw these donkeys and sheep to the tigers, said the employee.

    Many netizens were outraged by the incident, blaming the park for it. "Did the park consider tourists' feelings when they did something so cruel?" asked Sina Weibo user aimeijiao. "Animals will always be animals, but humans are not always human," said user tiaolaotouer.

    The safari later said that a shareholder angry at a court ruling killed the donkey, rather than the park management.

    The safari park's assets were frozen by Changzhou Intermediate People's Court for nearly 20 months because of disputes over debts, said the safari, adding that shareholders cannot benefit anymore and several rare animals, including two giraffes and one gorilla, died due to lack of medical care.

    The safari also said that they already placated the angry shareholders and will prevent reoccurrence of such an incident.

    This article was written by Zhao Yusha and originally published in the Global Times.

