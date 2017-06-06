Liquor Killing Brain Cells and 6 Other Myths About the Brain Debunked

New research on the brain by the University of Helsinki has recently highlighted the benefits of learning two languages at an early age. To celebrate the new discovery, Swedish national broadcaster Yle took up some of the most hardened misapprehensions surrounding the human brain with Hasse Karlsson, a professor of neuroscience and psychiatry at Turku University.
Myth #1: Only ten percent of the brain is used
Myth #2: Right half is for logic, left half is for creativity
A deeper look inside the human brain with a magnetic camera indicated that both halves of the brain are engaged in emotional activity in an almost identical way. Indeed, some of the brain functions are more or less focused to certain areas, but when it comes to "big things" like logical thinking, the brain works as a whole. Nor it is possible to "train" one's brain to prioritize one hemisphere above the other.
"This virtually impossible because the brain hemispheres are heavily interconnected. What happens in one brain half, affects the other," Hasse Karlsson said, brushing aside the stereotype that women are better at using them both at a time. "There is no scientific evidence of a big difference between the sexes," he said.
Myth #3: IQ stays the same throughout one's lifetime
Regardless of what exactly is meant by IQ and how it is measured, people are not born with the same level of intellect that stays the same.
Myth #4: Memory can be exercised using brain gymnastics
This is only partly true. While the memory indeed can be trained by doing sums in one's head or memorizing poems, it will not affect other areas of memory. In short, the specific thing you are training gets better, but the overall memory capacity does not improve. In other words, if you play a memory game every day, you will certainly become a dab hand at memory games, but it will not help you remember if you have left the oven on or not.
Myth #5: Omega 3 fats are for the "smarts"
Myth #6: Drinking kills brain cells
The brain cells do not actually die of excessive alcohol consumption, but start functioning at a vastly reduced capacity.
Myth #7: Memories are etched in the brain forever
Memories can change every time we "produce" them. A superficial stimulus sometimes suffices to amend the "contents" of a memory cell. A closely related thing is a so-called "false memory" that recalls something that actually never happened, but is rather hearsay or imagination. This is part of the explanation why siblings sometimes remember the same event in two completely different ways.
