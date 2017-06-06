Register
16:40 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Human brain

    Liquor Killing Brain Cells and 6 Other Myths About the Brain Debunked

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    125230

    Is liquor really as harmful to our grey matter as we are being told? Is it true that an average human only uses a fraction of his brain capacity? Are women really better at using both halves of the brain? Finnish researchers have recently debunked some of the most deep-rooted myths about the human brain.

    Explicit material
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Watching Porn Affects the Brain, Things Will Never Be the Same Again
    Weighing about 1.2-1.4 kilograms or about 2 percent of the total body weight, the brain remains the most enigmatic part of the human body, accumulating a myriad of myths and misconceptions through the ages.

    New research on the brain by the University of Helsinki has recently highlighted the benefits of learning two languages at an early age. To celebrate the new discovery, Swedish national broadcaster Yle took up some of the most hardened misapprehensions surrounding the human brain with Hasse Karlsson, a professor of neuroscience and psychiatry at Turku University.

    Myth #1: Only ten percent of the brain is used

    Sauna
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Finns Find Steaming Hot Way to Fight Alzheimer's Disease
    Nobody really knows where this statement comes from. One of the possible originators of the misconception is Einstein who has been often credited with claiming that he only uses 10 percent of his brain. However, modern research suggests that there are virtually no areas of the brain that remain inactive. Therefore, the brain is running at a capacity close to 100 percent all the time.

    Myth #2: Right half is for logic, left half is for creativity

    A deeper look inside the human brain with a magnetic camera indicated that both halves of the brain are engaged in emotional activity in an almost identical way. Indeed, some of the brain functions are more or less focused to certain areas, but when it comes to "big things" like logical thinking, the brain works as a whole. Nor it is possible to "train" one's brain to prioritize one hemisphere above the other.

    "This virtually impossible because the brain hemispheres are heavily interconnected. What happens in one brain half, affects the other," Hasse Karlsson said, brushing aside the stereotype that women are better at using them both at a time. "There is no scientific evidence of a big difference between the sexes," he said.

    Myth #3: IQ stays the same throughout one's lifetime

    Regardless of what exactly is meant by IQ and how it is measured, people are not born with the same level of intellect that stays the same.

    Young boy
    © Photo: Picabay
    'Brain Health': Scientists Can Predict Which Kids Will Grow Up to be Criminals
    A certain form of intelligence actually improves with age, while other forms that have to do with speed and accuracy deteriorate all the time.

    Myth #4: Memory can be exercised using brain gymnastics

    This is only partly true. While the memory indeed can be trained by doing sums in one's head or memorizing poems, it will not affect other areas of memory. In short, the specific thing you are training gets better, but the overall memory capacity does not improve. In other words, if you play a memory game every day, you will certainly become a dab hand at memory games, but it will not help you remember if you have left the oven on or not.

    Myth #5: Omega 3 fats are for the "smarts"

    Older couple
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swedish Recipe for Happiness: Get Old, Idle and Rich
    Unfortunately, this is not true either. There are no miracle pills for becoming smarter and no shortcuts either. According to Hasse Karlsson, the only way of improving one's mental capacity is being versatile and doing things that require various brain activities.

    Myth #6: Drinking kills brain cells

    The brain cells do not actually die of excessive alcohol consumption, but start functioning at a vastly reduced capacity.

    Myth #7: Memories are etched in the brain forever

    Memories can change every time we "produce" them. A superficial stimulus sometimes suffices to amend the "contents" of a memory cell. A closely related thing is a so-called "false memory" that recalls something that actually never happened, but is rather hearsay or imagination. This is part of the explanation why siblings sometimes remember the same event in two completely different ways.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'Just Married' Finnish Robotic Car Couple Pass First Road Test
    Yee-Haw! Stick-Horse Equestrianism Becomes Popular Finnish Fad
    Finnish Mailmen Cruise With Booze as Postal Service Starts Beer Deliveries
    Finnish Nature-Lovers Lining Up to Pay to Live as Shepherds
    Tags:
    science, brain, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok