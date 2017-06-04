Register
    Real-Life Hulks: Muscle Men and Women Flex for Followers on Instagram

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Many people dedicate years to body-building, and some have attracted hundreds of thousands of online followers with their extraordinary Hulk-like bodies.

    Instagram is the place to go for fitness enthusiasts looking for inspiration from stars who have wowed the internet with their muscular bodies.

    The 200s went up today! 💪🏻 @big_ty_russ @nodonutshere

    Публикация от Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) Апр 29 2017 в 3:28 PDT

    California-based fitness trainer Danny Jones has gathered more than 650,000 followers of his Instagram account. 

     

    Hope everyone's having a great Memorial Day Weekend!

    Публикация от Danny Jones Online Training (@dannyjonesfitness) Май 27 2017 в 5:42 PDT

    ​Over two meters tall, his imposing physique has also made Danny popular with female fans. However, his heart belongs to fellow fitness enthusiast Tori. 

    Slow and controlled with the help of the smith machine… new clip up: @toriprincefit

    Публикация от тorι elιzaвeтн prιnce (@toriprincess) Май 23 2017 в 12:16 PDT

    ​American fitness guru Kaisa Karanen has 485,000 followers, who she challenges to join in her workout routines.

    Happy Monday!. Back at it with @mind_vs_muscle

    Публикация от Kaisa Keranen (@kaisafit) Май 15 2017 в 6:32 PDT

    Swedish model and fitness enthusiast Katarina Konow is well-known for carrying out fitness routines with a difference – she carries grown adults on her back while exercising.

    "How to pick up men" 😅😂💪🏼 Actor: @realmichaelyi Music: JAYLIEN

    Публикация от Katarina Konow (@katarinakonow) Ноя 19 2016 в 7:30 PST

    Former Australian Special Forces soldier Scott Evennett calls himself "Commando Tough" and offers life as well as body coaching.

    Sajad Gharibi, known as the "Iranian Hulk" first came to attention last year. Weighing in at 155 kilograms, 25-year-old Gharibi represents his country in bodybuilding and powerlifting competitions.

    What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger

    Публикация от iranian hulk (@sajadgharibii) Май 31 2017 в 6:57 PDT

