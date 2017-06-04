Real-Life Hulks: Muscle Men and Women Flex for Followers on Instagram

Instagram is the place to go for fitness enthusiasts looking for inspiration from stars who have wowed the internet with their muscular bodies.
California-based fitness trainer Danny Jones has gathered more than 650,000 followers of his Instagram account.
Over two meters tall, his imposing physique has also made Danny popular with female fans. However, his heart belongs to fellow fitness enthusiast Tori.
American fitness guru Kaisa Karanen has 485,000 followers, who she challenges to join in her workout routines.
Swedish model and fitness enthusiast Katarina Konow is well-known for carrying out fitness routines with a difference – she carries grown adults on her back while exercising.
Former Australian Special Forces soldier Scott Evennett calls himself "Commando Tough" and offers life as well as body coaching.
You can't be upset by the results you didn't get with the work you didn't do. STOP complaining STOP wishing START WORKING! Want to lose your stubborn body fat then your nutrition needs to be on point and so does your training intensity… Are you following a personalized plan to help you achieve your goals? Want change then contact the Evennett Team TODAY! See link in my bio #evennett #evennettarmy #challengeaccepted #motivation #warriorathlete #scottevennett #beastmode #army #fitness #fitfam #muscle #future #theworkisworthit #bemorehuman
Sajad Gharibi, known as the "Iranian Hulk" first came to attention last year. Weighing in at 155 kilograms, 25-year-old Gharibi represents his country in bodybuilding and powerlifting competitions.
You can't defeat me, but do your best and I dare you to beat me inside the ring because I'll destroy you@tripleh یه تمرین در ساحل داغ بوشهر ساعت 12 دمای هوای به شدت گرم و طاقت فرسا هست این پنجاه درصد آمادگی من جنگ هنوز تمام نشده قبلا هم گفتم در اوج قدرت ظاهر میشم 50% my goal now 177 kg #iranianhulk Real life hulk.
All comments
Show new comments (0)