Got a Permit for That? License a Must for Alabama Kids to Mow Lawns for Cash

The issue of untaxed, unlicensed teenage labor in the Alabama town of Gardendale arose when an adult who makes a living by cutting grass in one of the neighborhoods complained about the competition.

Elton Campbell, a Gardendale local, told the local television station ABC-33/40 that the comment stopped his granddaughter from mowing neighbors' lawns: "One of the men that cuts several yards made a remark to one of our neighbors, 'that if he saw her cutting grass again that he was going to call Gardendale because she didn't have a business license," Campbell said.

While a business license in Gardendale costs $110, one could argue that getting one for the summer months would leave the teenager will so little profit that many would drop the idea altogether.

Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland told ABC-33/40 that anyone operating a business for pay within the city limits must have a business license. However, the mayor acknowledged that the application of the rule to teenagers looking to earn some cash during their summer break could be problematic.

"I would love to have something on our books that gave a more favorable response to that student out there cutting grass. And see if there's maybe a temporary license during the summer months that targets teenagers," ABC-33/40 quoted Mayor Hogeland as saying.

In the meantime, Internet users took this opportunity to joke about the situation.