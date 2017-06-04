US Media's Use of Anonymous Sources Becomes a Meme

It seems that the US media's valiant attempts to uncover traces of Moscow's alleged meddling in US internal affairs, as well as their arbitrary use of anonymous sources to back their claims, have finally triggered a feedback from the audience – though perhaps not the kind of feedback the journalists were hoping for.

A Reddit user named King_of_Connaught posted a picture parodying a CNN report which claims that Russia may have ties to Russia.

© Photo: Reddit / screenshot The original Reddit parody

The image quickly became popular and spawned a number of parodies, as netizens sought to express their opinion on the media’s hunt for ties with Russia and the use of anonymous sources.

For example, one of them brought to light a shocking 'revelation' that Russia provides funding to an armed force known as the Russian Army.

CNN uncovers that… Russia is funding the Russian Army… #WTF pic.twitter.com/fIhPdHTHhI — Dr Can Erimtan (@TheErimtanAngle) 1 июня 2017 г.

Another 'discovered' that none other than Vladimir Putin may have ties to Russia, if anonymous sources are to be believed.

Vladimir Putin may have ties with Russia. HUGE IF TRUE! pic.twitter.com/5z75ErIFFI — Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) 31 мая 2017 г.

During the last few months a number of US media outlets published reports about the alleged ties between Trump administration officials and Russian intelligence, often using unnamed anonymous sources to substantiate these claims.

Both the White House and Kremlin have repeatedly denied the allegations, and Moscow insists that the Russian government never meddles in the domestic affairs of other nations.

Currently, there are several investigations underway in the US into Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.