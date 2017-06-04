He is the One: Keanu Reeves to Play 'Witch Hunter' in His First Russian Movie

"[Keanu Reeves will play] one of the leading roles. He is a witch hunter," Alexei Petrukhin said.
The Matrix star's ties with Russia seem to be burgeoning. In late May, he unexpectedly arrived in Saint Petersburg to shoot a part of Matthew Ross' romantic thriller Siberia, which really pleased his Russian fans. Some even organized a quest game called "Find Keanu in Saint Petersburg".
#Siberia #KeanuReeves in St.Petersburg https://t.co/5Eq733OORC— Keanu Russian Club (@Keanu_RusClub) 2 июня 2017 г.
Photo by T.Fuzeeva https://t.co/9swFrcpOTL pic.twitter.com/HvtaiUSI9o
All comments
Show new comments (0)