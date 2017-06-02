It's Alive! Eerie Faceless Fish Found in Australian Abyss (PHOTO)

The strange fish, namely the Typhlonus nasus, had only been recorded once by the pioneering scientific crew of the HMS Challenger off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1873, according to the science news portal Phys.org.
If he only knew how famous he'd become, imagine the look on his face! Oh…wait #faceless #abysslife #RVInvestigator https://t.co/VmtNTQH8ah pic.twitter.com/utrJZuIER9— CSIRO (@CSIROnews) 31 мая 2017 г.
The Typhlonus nasus, which is a species of cusk eel, received its name because of its unusual appearance — it has an extremely reduced face. The fish hasn't got any eyes or a visible nose, and its mouth is located on its underside.
While the average length of this species is about 28 centimeters, the one captured by scientists reaches 40 centimeters.
All comments
Show new comments (0)