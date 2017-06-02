It's Alive! Eerie Faceless Fish Found in Australian Abyss (PHOTO)

The team of researchers was studying parts of the ocean never explored before, when they came across thousands of wonderful and weird sea creatures during their voyage not far from the east coast of Australia. One of the most peculiar was a "faceless fish" caught at the depth of some 4,000 meters.

The strange fish, namely the Typhlonus nasus, had only been recorded once by the pioneering scientific crew of the HMS Challenger off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1873, according to the science news portal Phys.org.

​The Typhlonus nasus, which is a species of cusk eel, received its name because of its unusual appearance — it has an extremely reduced face. The fish hasn't got any eyes or a visible nose, and its mouth is located on its underside.

While the average length of this species is about 28 centimeters, the one captured by scientists reaches 40 centimeters.