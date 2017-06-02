Register
    A woman holds up her cell phone before a rally with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Bedford, N.H.

    Setback for Swedish Entrepreneur Trying to Cash In on 'Covfefe'

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    While the whole world was left scratching its head as US President Donald Trump's enigmatic 'covfefe' tweet went viral, many entrepreneurs tried cash in on the gibberish by applying to register the new word as a trademark.

    President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    The Mystery of 'Covfefe': Trump Confounds the World With Enigmatic Tweet
    In Sweden, entrepreneur, fashion designer and PR guru Per Holknekt was the first out to file a trademark application for "Covfefe" with the Swedish Patent and Registration Office (PRV), Swedish tech news site Breakit.se reported.

    Per Holknekt, who is known for having launched 33 trademarks during his career, boasted that his "trademark radar" was "switched on around the clock."

    "I now own the EU rights for the word that is perhaps the most talked about in the world right now," an elated Per Holknekt told Breakit. "All the marketing has already been done by the media. It's superb!" he added.

    The application set Holknekt back 3,600 SEK ($413).

    "I did this with a twinkle in my eye. You never know, though. In a year I think I will have done a good deal. In this context, 3,600 kronor is but peanuts," Holknekt said, venturing that Starbucks could "do something about this in Munich."

    U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Swedes Hate Trump More Than Any Other Leader
    However, it already seems that the enterprising Swede's joy was a bit premature. According to Johan Nordlund of the PRV, a patent application takes seven weeks of processing time and would be valid only in Sweden. Ironically, Holknekt did not apply for a EU patent, despite his renowned "killer instinct" as a businessman.

    "As of now, he has no protection and it's definitely not European, so they absolutely do not need to consult Per Holknekt from Germany," Johan Nordlund told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Nevertheless, Nordlund lauded Holknekt's nose for a good brand, venturing that some of the fun names may be short-lived but nevertheless worth a patent.

    Earlier this week, the whole internet went bananas trying to figure out what the US President had meant with his cryptic, now-deleted tweet about "covfefe." Trump's abortive tweet generated a spate of memes, with hundreds of web users competing with each other in wit.

    Later, Trump himself joined the club and made fun of himself.

    Remarkably, Per Holknekt himself has never been on Twitter by his own admission.

