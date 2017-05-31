Sputnik Mobile App Launches News Wire for SPIEF 2017 Forum

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak Pulkovo Airport Steps Up Security Ahead of SPIEF 2017 Forum - Management Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Sputnik news agency and radio broadcaster’s mobile app Sputnik Trending on Monday launched a news wire for those planning to attend the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that will take place on June 1 – 3 and for those interested in getting news about the forum.

Between May 29 and June 4, Sputnik Trending subscribers will at times get news from SPIEF 2017 even before they appear in the agencies' news wires. Users will also have an opportunity to search for news by key words while following the political and economic agenda of the event.

The app can be downloaded for free by IOS users from here and by Android users from here.

The Sputnik Trending app allows media experts, as well as industry and government officials, to get the headlines before anyone else. The app is therefore targeted at an expert audience familiar with the relevant topics who need a mere headline to get the information they need.

Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media. Sputnik newswires, available by subscription, are updated 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.