The Spacewalker: Legendary Russian Cosmonaut Leonov Celebrates 83rd Birthday

Alexey Leonov was born in 1934 in the village of Listvyanka in Kemerovsky Region.

Happy Birthday, Alexei Leonov, the first man to walk in space! ✨🚀🌏 pic.twitter.com/k6EqXP3Vq0 — Drone (@d_r_o_n_e) 30 мая 2017 г.

In 1960 he, along with 20 other Soviet Air Force pilots including Yuri Gagarin and German Titov, became enlisted into the First Soviet cosmonaut team.

Legendary cosmonaut Alexey #Leonov, the first man to walk in space and fellow citizen of #Kaliningrad, turns 83 today #HappyBirthday! 🚀🎉 pic.twitter.com/qtwply6BVk — МИД РФ Калининград (@MID_Kaliningrad) 30 мая 2017 г.

On March 18, 1965 Leonov made history as he conducted the first extravehicular activity (EVA) in the history of mankind.

#HappyBirthday to cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, the first human to walk in space when he flew aboard Voskhod 2 in 1965. pic.twitter.com/3767cNKC0j — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) 30 мая 2017 г.

Today people from all over the world pay tribute to this man who, along with his colleagues from both sides of the Atlantic, helped humanity make its first steps on the journey to the stars.