22:35 GMT +330 May 2017
    Penrose car, accident

    Top Ten Most Unusual Car Accidents (VIDEOS)

    © Photo: Library of Congress
    The first automobile accident on record occurred in New York City 121 years ago when a "horseless wagon" hit a bicycle. Take a look at some of the most unusual car accidents throughout history.

    The first car accident documented in history happened in New York on May 30, 1896, when a Duryea Motor Wagon driven by Henry Wells struck a bicycle on the "Western Boulevard" (better known to us as Broadway). The cyclist, Evylyn Thomas, suffered a fractured leg, and the driver was locked up in the police station. Here is the top ten list of the most unusual and absurd accidents ever recorded.

    Extraterrestrial Car Smasher

    Asteroid
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Armageddon: Russian Scientists Visualize Doomsday Asteroid Rage
    On October 9, 1992, several US states observed a bright streak in the sky, later entering into history as the Peekskill meteorite, one of the most historic meteorite events on record. The celestial body struck a bright red Chevrolet Malibu parked in the city of Peekskill, New York. At the moment of collision, the 12-kilo meteorite with a diameter of about 30 centimeters was moving at a speed of 264 km/h. Later, scientists determined the age of the object as 4.4 billion years old.

    Until now, this event remains the only confirmed case of a meteorite hitting a car. It's hard to believe it, but the owner of the Chevy, Michelle Knapp who had only just bought the car for $400, was delighted to get it smashed by the meteorite. The reason is that she was able to sell the vehicle with a huge hole in the trunk for some $10,000. Now, the car is exhibited in museums around the world.

    World's Most Expensive Car Crash

    Caution: the hearts of supercar lovers might skip a beat watching this video with a multi-car pileup involving eight Ferraris, one Lamborghini Diablo, one Skyline R33 and one rather expensive Mercedes-Benz! 

    This 14-car wreck was branded "the world's most expensive automobile crash." The chain-reaction smash occurred on a slightly wet Japanese road in December 2011. According to police, 10 drivers aged between 38 and 61 were exceeding the speed limit or not paying enough attention to the road. The convoy of expensive sports cars was on its way to a supercar event in Hiroshima. Miraculously, none of the drivers were hurt in the accident but the bill was "painful" with damages estimated at about $4 million.

    It's Time to Get Car Insurance

    In 2010, an elderly resident of Washington was charged for driving without insurance, which is why he immediately went to the insurance company to remedy the situation and sign a new contract. As he was parking, the driver mistook the brake and gas pedals, and ended up crashing his 1996 Chrysler Cirrus directly though the office door.

    A 'Drive-Through' at Pizza Restaurant

    Food fest in Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Coming Right Up: 3D Pizza Printer to Feed Hungry Astronauts in Deep Space
    Another elderly man pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake in January 2013. As a result, his Honda Fit smashed into the door of a pizzeria in Lincoln, US. Thanks to the hatchback's compact size, there was no serious damage and no one was hurt in the incident.

    The most interesting part of this accident is that the unabashed driver started to make an order right from the car. According to a waiter who was behind the counter at that moment, the man looked as if nothing special had happened. Later, the elderly motorist was taken to a hospital, but doctors there said he was completely healthy and sane.

    The Straw That Broke the Donkey's Back

    This one also happened in 2013, when Internet users noticed a dead donkey on Google Maps panoramic images. The body of the animal was lying in the way of a Google Street View car in Botswana. 

    Depending on the direction of travel as you click through the map, the donkey appears either to meet an untimely demise, or to rise from a catnap in the road as the car approaches. While netizens went nuts over the alleged road kill, Google insisted their car didn't run over a donkey.

    Skydome Sinkhole

    Car teeters on the edge of giant sinkhole, London
    © Photo: euronews
    Om-nom-nom! Huge Sinkhole Swallows Car in London
    In 2014, at the National Corvette Museum in the city of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a sinkhole opened under the floor of its Skydome area. The crater of about 12 meters in diameter and a depth of about nine meters swallowed eight Chevrolet Corvette supercars produced in the period from 1962 to 2009, including the vehicles donated by General Motors which cost a million and one and a half million dollars. The incident occurred at 5:45 am, so the exhibition area was empty and no one was hurt, luckily. 

    The museum staff's ingenuity deserves special attention: they kept their wits about them and turned the accident into a new exhibition that was opened at the museum two years later. Visitors can find out details about the incident which was captured on surveillance cameras, about the nature of sinkholes and all about how the supercars were recovered.

    "Ouch, I broke my nail!"

    Lee Redmond was known to many people in the American city of Salt Lake City, because of the enormous length of her nails — 8.5 meters. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Lee was a record holder for the longest fingernails, which she hadn't cut since 1979. However, in 2009, things changed due to an accident. 

    Being a passenger of a crossover, Lee got into an accident, after which she was hospitalized. Her injury didn't cause a danger to life or health, but her emotional state was severely injured: she broke her fingernails.

    Oops!

    This "outstanding traffic accident" occurred in Moscow in May 2016. The driver of the "Gazelle" truck abruptly blasted off just as the traffic light turned green. Probably, he was in rush to deliver his "very important cargo," which unfortunately fell out of the truck. Two cardboard boxes crashed onto the ground, and dozens of dildos scattered along the road. Amused passersby couldn't keep themselves from taking photos and videos of the incident, while the truck driver was trying to collect sex toys in hurry. 

    ‘Crapastrophe'

    Later same year, in August, a sewage cleaning machine got into trouble in Moscow. Unfortunately for other road users, the vehicle's tank burst, scattering the contents in all directions. The most unfortunate person in Moscow that day was a bus driver whose side window was hit by a brown jet. A taxi and snow-white crossover, standing next to the epicenter of the "explosion" also suffered in this peculiar "accident." 

    The "Runaway" Horse

    This black horse was passing through the Belarusian city of Zhlobin in the back of an old Soviet truck, as its driver violated several rules at the same time. When the driver pushed the gas at the traffic lights, the load dropped out of the vehicle body. Judging from the video, the horse didn't suffer and simply walked along the road. 

