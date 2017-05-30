Keanu Reeves Pops Up in Saint Petersburg, Rocks Russian Internet (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The actor gladly took photos with adoring Peterburgians.

Этот день прошёл не зря! #киануривз#keanureeves Публикация от Christina Austen (@chris_austen) Май 29 2017 в 10:00 PDT

Сегодня на съемках фильма Сибирь мне повезло сделать фото с неподражаемым Киану Ривзом, жаль Матвей спал в этом момент. #keanureeves #siberiamovie #киануривз Публикация от Виктория (@vikki_ego) Май 29 2017 в 11:04 PDT

#Repost @annareitermakeup ・・・ Вот так выглядит человек, который провел шесть дней с Киану Ривзом♥️ #keanureeves #annareitermakeup Публикация от AstroGuardian x (@astroguardian) Май 30 2017 в 5:45 PDT

Some joked that his Saint Petersburg photos could become a new meme retiring the old "Sad Keanu."

Такие дела😉поработать врачом на съёмочной площадке-done✅ Публикация от Andreevskaya Galina (@andreevskaya_galina) Май 30 2017 в 4:19 PDT

ЖИВОЙ КИАНУ РИВЗ ВСЕГО В ПАРУ МЕТРАХ ОТ МЕНЯ! Аххцдыиылхфмппщдкткиосщал pic.twitter.com/zdBz6J2E72 — bordel de merde (@MAD_angelao) 26 мая 2017 г.

​"REAL KEANU REEVES A COUPLE OF METERS FROM ME!"

Many thanks @galchenokzh：#коготольконевстретишь #киануривз #☺☺☺☺☺☺☺ Публикация от KCR AMERICA LATINA NEWS" (@kcr_america_latina_news) Май 27 2017 в 9:24 PDT

The Hollywood star arrived in Russia to shoot Matthew Ross' romantic thriller Siberia.

Фотограф Толстиков Михаил #киануривз #keanureeves #спб #сибирь #сьемки Публикация от Tolstikov Michael (@tolstikovpro) Май 30 2017 в 5:55 PDT

In the movie, Keanu Reeves plays an American gem dealer who sets off to Siberia to sell rare blue diamonds of uncertain origin. He happens to fall in love with a local café owner in a Siberian town… But no more spoilers! The premiere is scheduled for 2018.

Киану Ривз на первом кадре из триллера «Сибирь». pic.twitter.com/heI0upm7hl — Рамблер/Касса (@ramblerkassa) 19 мая 2017 г.

"Siberia is one of the most mysterious places on Earth, and adventurers from all over the world dream about visiting it," Keanu Reeves told Russian daily Izvestia in an interview.

