Keanu Reeves Pops Up in Saint Petersburg, Rocks Russian Internet (PHOTO, VIDEO)

KeanuReeves #Siberia Киану Ривз в Санкт-Петербурге, 26 мая 2017https://t.co/5Eq733OORC pic.twitter.com/eQF9rDjA5A — Keanu Russian Club (@Keanu_RusClub) 26 мая 2017 г.
The actor gladly took photos with adoring Peterburgians.
Some joked that his Saint Petersburg photos could become a new meme retiring the old "Sad Keanu."
ЖИВОЙ КИАНУ РИВЗ ВСЕГО В ПАРУ МЕТРАХ ОТ МЕНЯ! Аххцдыиылхфмппщдкткиосщал pic.twitter.com/zdBz6J2E72— bordel de merde (@MAD_angelao) 26 мая 2017 г.
"REAL KEANU REEVES A COUPLE OF METERS FROM ME!"
The Hollywood star arrived in Russia to shoot Matthew Ross' romantic thriller Siberia.
In the movie, Keanu Reeves plays an American gem dealer who sets off to Siberia to sell rare blue diamonds of uncertain origin. He happens to fall in love with a local café owner in a Siberian town… But no more spoilers! The premiere is scheduled for 2018.
Киану Ривз на первом кадре из триллера «Сибирь». pic.twitter.com/heI0upm7hl— Рамблер/Касса (@ramblerkassa) 19 мая 2017 г.
"Siberia is one of the most mysterious places on Earth, and adventurers from all over the world dream about visiting it," Keanu Reeves told Russian daily Izvestia in an interview.
