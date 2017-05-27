Australian Choir Nails Classic Russian Songs, Yet None Speak Russian! (VIDEO)

Not a single member of Dustyesky – a male choir from Mullumbimby, Australia’s 'Biggest Little Town' – actually speaks Russian. However, that doesn’t stop these guys from performing classic Russian songs, and being really good at what they do.

The choir itself was established in 2014 as a result of a late night conversation at a party between Mullum Music Festival director Glen Wright and local musician Andrew Swain – the former mentioned how he would like to have a Russian choir at his festival and the latter volunteered to create one.

With 28 members and over 70 eager volunteers waiting for an open spot, today Dustyesky is no longer just a gig for the Mullum festival, as the group tours the country and even seeks to perform as the official choir fir the Australian national team at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.