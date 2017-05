The newspaper noted that Trump had to cross the royal court by foot.

US president's limo, nicknamed "The Beast," weighs more than eight tons and is 5.5 meters long. The vehicle is equipped with 20-centimeter armor doors and 12-centimeter armor windows.

The car, which costs 1.2 million dollars, is able to withstand direct shots from large-caliber weapons. It was also designed to survive a military-style or chemical weapon attack.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump visited Brussels to attend a NATO summit and meet with the EU leadership. This was his first foreign trip as US President.