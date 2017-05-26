Register
04:55 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    This Jupiter photo is courtesy of Juno, and clearly shows monstrous swirling storms on the planet's surface.

    'A Whole New Jupiter': NASA's Juno Probe Finds Earth-Size Cyclones on Gas Giant

    © NASA. Roman Tkachenko
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 4810

    NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter has captured the Earth-size cyclones on the both poles of the planet, giving new opportunities to scientists to examine the gas giant.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Juno spacecraft’s initial close encounter with the planet Jupiter shows densely clustered swirling storms atop both poles and a planet with a magnetic field much larger than expected, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a press release on Thursday.

    ​"We knew, going in, that Jupiter would throw us some curves," Juno principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute Scott Bolton stated in the release. "But now…there is so much going on here that we didn’t expect that we have had to take a step back and begin to rethink of this as a whole new Jupiter."

    This composite image provided by NASA on Thursday, June 30, 2016 shows auroras on the planet Jupiter. This image produced by NASA using a photograph captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in spring 2014, and ultraviolet observations of the auroras in 2016.
    © AP Photo/ ESA/Hubble
    Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter’s Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever
    Bolton explained that the appearance of Earth-size cyclones at the planet’s north and south poles has left scientists groping for an explanation.

    "We're questioning whether this is a dynamic system, and are we seeing just one stage, and over the next year, we're going to watch it disappear, or is this a stable configuration and these storms are circulating around one another?" Bolton noted.

    Measurements of the massive planet’s magnetosphere indicate that Jupiter’s magnetic field is stronger than expected, more irregular in shape and about 10 times stronger than Earth’s, according to the release.

    This Juno photo of Jupiter isn't the Red Spot, but rather the white pearl storms on Jupiter, just southwest of the White Oval.
    © NASA. Jason Major
    ‘Great Cold Spot’ Twice the Size of Mars Found on Jupiter
    Juno was launched on August 5, 2011 and entered Jupiter’s orbit on July 4, 2016. A large elliptical orbit allows the craft to make a close pass over the poles every 53 days.

    The next pass will take Juno over the planet’s red spot, the release explained. The feature that has baffled scientists since the telescope was first invented.

    Jupiter, the largest and oldest planet in the Solar System consists of a giant ball of gas held in place by gravity. Scientist hope the mission will reveal clues on how planets with solid land masses, such as Earth, were created.

    Related:

    NASA to Launch First SLS Super Rocket Into Space Without Crew
    Seeing Further: NASA’S Next-Gen Telescope Begins Final Tests Before Launch
    Tags:
    Juno, mission, Jupiter, storm, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok