Tajik President Gains Upper Hand Over Trump in a "Handshake Competition" (VIDEO)

At a summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Rahmon greeted the US president with an energetic handshake, pulling the American leader's hand toward himself.
As a result, there was an awkward moment that lasted seven seconds, the website wrote.
"The president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon… was not taking any of Trump's tugging lightly. Rahmon yanked back, turning the already awkward shake into a 7-second game of tug-of-war," the media outlet wrote.
For instance, his 18-second handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been named one of the longest and most embarrassing handshakes in history.
All comments
Show new comments (0)