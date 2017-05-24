Russian FM Spokeswoman Zakharova Reveals Things She Can't Do Without in Her Work

In particular, the diplomat confessed that a sense of humor is a must in her work and helps her to find a way out of difficult situations.

"I think a sense of humor is our lifesaver — not only in work, but in life in general. It helps us to find shock absorbers in very difficult situations," Zakharova said.

"For example, when we see McCain's last statement that Lavrov does not belong in the White House, how to react to this? A serious reaction is just impossible," the diplomat said.

On Sunday, McCain criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent visit to the White House, calling him "nothing but a propagandist" and a "stooge" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Lavrov "had no business in the Oval Office."

The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to McCain's words, with Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that the US Senator's behavior causes no other feeling than pity.