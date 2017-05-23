Part II: Melania’s ‘Swat Heard Round the World’ Gets Sequel (WATCH)

Moments after disembarking from Air Force One, the presidential couple greeted the crowd below, and, as if on cue, just as POTUS reached for Melania’s hand she quickly — in such a smooth fashion, we don’t know how she does it, folks — moved to fix her hair.

​It seems safe to say, Melania Trump is becoming more and more the Queen of Shade for her ever-growing fan base.

​Commenting on FLOTUS’ initial diss in Israel, body language expert Patti Wood told The Independent that the lack of hand-holding might just be a sign that the first lady doesn’t want to be treated "like a child." To be fair, Wood also stated it could just be Melania’s way of being cautious of showing public affection.

​The first couple has a few more stops to make on their first official foreign trip, and the world awaits with bated breath Melania’s next move.