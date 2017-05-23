Register
    US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Fiumicino's Leonardo Da Vinci International airport, near Rome, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

    Part II: Melania’s ‘Swat Heard Round the World’ Gets Sequel (WATCH)

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Medichini
    0 171 0 0

    Just a day after Melania Trump sent the twittersphere into a frenzy for slapping President Trump’s hand away in Israel, the first lady is back at it -- this time the rebuff took place in Rome.

    Moments after disembarking from Air Force One, the presidential couple greeted the crowd below, and, as if on cue, just as POTUS reached for Melania’s hand she quickly — in such a smooth fashion, we don’t know how she does it, folks — moved to fix her hair. 

    ​It seems safe to say, Melania Trump is becoming more and more the Queen of Shade for her ever-growing fan base. 

    ​Commenting on FLOTUS’ initial diss in Israel, body language expert Patti Wood told The Independent that the lack of hand-holding might just be a sign that the first lady doesn’t want to be treated "like a child." To be fair, Wood also stated it could just be Melania’s way of being cautious of showing public affection. 

    ​The first couple has a few more stops to make on their first official foreign trip, and the world awaits with bated breath Melania’s next move. 

