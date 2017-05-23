Young Russian Manager Swaps Office for Two-Year-Long Hike Across the Country

The 24-year-old traveler from the city of Ivanovo started his hike in March 2015. On May 19, Ilya reached the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport in the Amur Region, in the Russian Far East. Along his journey, the man takes pictures and shares his achievements on his social media accounts.

#Ждун Илюшка. Ждёт следующего запуска с космодрома Восточный он же Циолковский… Пеший марш-бросок #ВыборгВладивосток Публикация от Фролов Илья (@froloviliasergeevich) Май 19 2017 в 2:10 PDT

A former manager, Frolov decided to fulfill his childhood dream of traveling the country by foot after he graduated from university and served in the army.

For more than two years, he has traversed St. Petersburg, Vologda, Chita, Yekaterinburg, Tyumen and many other cities. According to the traveler, his hike could have taken less time but was delayed due to hard winters.

Быт или не быт, вот в чём вопрос…)) Пеший марш-бросок #ВыборгВладивосток Публикация от Фролов Илья (@froloviliasergeevich) Май 13 2016 в 6:08 PDT

Хоп хей, ла ла лей)) Публикация от Фролов Илья (@froloviliasergeevich) Май 18 2016 в 8:05 PDT

The traveler's nights are precarious: if someone is willing to give him shelter, he stops there, if not, he takes a room in a hotel. According to Frolov, once he even had to stay overnight alone in a boiler room.

The young man noted that deserted routes in the Far East seemed particularly difficult to him. On the road, the traveler prefers to listen to audiobooks and learn English.

Лиственница, очень странное дерево. На вид, как ёлочка, но осенью, обливается золотом. Пеший марш-бросок #ВыборгВладивосток Публикация от Фролов Илья (@froloviliasergeevich) Сен 28 2016 в 11:54 PDT

After the Amur Region, Ilya still needs to bypass Birobidzhan, Khabarovsk and Ussuriisk. This year the enthusiast plans not only to complete this 10,000-kilometer walk by reaching his final destination, Vladivostok, but also to finish a book about his amazing adventure.