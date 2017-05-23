Register
02:41 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The skyline of San Francisco appears above the evening fog as the suns sets on the Marin Headlands in Sausalito, California

    Predicting the Big One: California to Roll Out Early Warning System

    © REUTERS/ Robert Galbraith
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 10412

    The state of California will begin the rollout of an earthquake early warning system in the spring of 2018, according to statements made during an annual Japan Geoscience Union and American Geophysical Union meeting.

    As detailed by Caltech seismologist Egill Hauksson during the meeting, earthquake sensors, improved software and additional operator hires are currently being implemented as early parts of the network are already online, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

    An oil pump jack operating in Oklahoma where recent earthquakes have put the spotlight on the inudstry and its controversial methods of #fracking.
    © Flickr/ Public Herald
    Oklahoma Tribe Sues Oil Companies Over Earthquake Damage

    After California lawmakers and state Governor Jerry Brown approved $10 million in initial funding for the early warning system, network gaps are quickly being filled, and new regions are being monitored.

    Richard Allen, director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory, said, "We're starting to add additional stations very rapidly. The contracts are now being signed for the state funding, which is largely being spent on putting out new stations."

    "They're going to come online in the next year or so," he added, according to Latimes.com, "so there will be pretty rapid expansion of the seismic network over the course of the next six months to two years."

    The US Geological Survey (USGS), working closely with scientists from Caltech, UC Berkeley, the University of Washington and the University of Oregon, will initiate a limited rollout of earthquake warning alerts in early 2018.

    The network will first be linked to schools, allowing students and staff anywhere from a few seconds to a full minute or more — depending upon the strength and location of the quake — to take action.
    USGS examples of preparedness include the explanation that a magnitude 7.8 earthquake at the Salton Sea in inland Southern California would take over a minute to arrive at Los Angeles, about 150 miles away.

    Similar to early warning networks already in place in Japan and other countries, the San Francisco Bay Area's BART commuter rail system currently slows or stops its trains in the event of an earthquake, reducing the risk of derailment and passenger injury.

    Other earthquake early warning protocols would involve raising fire station garage doors to prevent them from being stuck closed if damaged, lowering water levels in canals above residential neighborhoods, and stopping turbines at power plants.

    In the long term, warning notices will be delivered to cell phones and other digital devices.

    NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Snapped this Photo of North America
    © Sputnik/ GOES-16
    Trump Renews Funding for US Oceanic Agency's Tsunami Detection Programs

    Diego Melgar, a research geophysicist at the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory, suggested, "I think what is most likely to happen is that the rollout will be in stages, where the end goal is a West Coast-wide — from the Mexico-US border to the Canadian-US border — system. But it will probably be in stages," cited by Latimes.com.

    As the post-temblor shock wave travels through the ground at speeds slower than that of modern telecommunications, the valuable seconds provided by the early warning system would allow doctors to halt delicate surgeries, buildings to open elevator doors at the next available floor, and energy networks to halt the flow of natural gas and oil through major pipelines.

    A preliminary prototype of the California earthquake early warning network has already proved its usefulness. After a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Napa in 2014, San Francisco had about eight seconds of warning before shaking began, allowing valuable moments for trains and trams to stop and first responder networks to go on alert.

    In 2016, downtown Los Angeles had 30 seconds of warning before the shockwave hit from a magnitude 4.4 quake near Banning, some 83 miles to the East of the city.

    It is estimated that $38 million will be required to build the network and about $16 million will be necessary to maintain and operate the earthquake warning system every year.

    Related:

    Russia's South Kuril Islands Hit by 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake
    Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Pacific Coast of Mexico – US Geological Survey
    Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Off Japan’s Southern Coast
    Tags:
    earthquake, earthquake, Earthquake, University of California at Berkeley, Caltech, Governor Jerry Brown, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok