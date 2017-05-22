Oh Justin! Canada’s Premier Heartthrob Surprises Prom-Goers

— Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) May 20, 2017

​"We were just taking photos and hanging around talking, and then Trudeau, he just comes running," Constantine Maragos told CBC News of the surprising encounter.

According to Maragos, the group was trying to figure out why Canada’s leading man would be running along the seawall, but then quickly ditched their thinking caps to get a few shots with the Prime Minister.

#VCProm2017 A post shared by Cam Corrado (@crrdo) on May 20, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

​Adam Scotti, photographer to the Prime Minister, said this "photobomb" was actually part of a project to document the places Trudeau jogs.

"I always love to watch people’s faces as they realize who just ran past, often several paces after he has passed," Scotti wrote on his Instagram.

Never straying too far from the spotlight, this wasn’t the first time everyone’s favorite Canadian leader was caught photobombing an epic life moment.

Back in August 2016, a bare-chested Trudeau famously photobombed a beach wedding in Tofino, British Columbia.

Stay alert everyone: you clearly never know where this Canadian bacon is going to turn up next.