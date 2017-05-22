Register
22:08 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Models walk down the catwalk wearing designs by Zoe Eckett during the Arab Fashion Week in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai on May 18, 2017

    Dubai Arab Fashion Week 2017: 'Sexy but Still Appropriate and Covered'

    © AFP 2017/ KARIM SAHIB
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 174 0 0

    The Arab Fashion Week 2017, which was held in Dubai on May 16-20 showcased the Muslim women-oriented collections of the prestigious international and Arab designers, becoming Islamic fashion landmark.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The fourth edition of the Arab Fashion Week hosted this year's ready-to-wear and bridal collections of world known fashion brands such as French Marchesa, the Italian brand Antonio Marras, as well as regional designers such as Lebanese-French creative designer Ingie Chalhoub, Dubai-based Michael Cinco and fashion newcomers.

    Foreign ministers of the so-called Normandy format (L to R) Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel pose for a photographer ahead talks at the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Sven Hoppe / POOL
    Fashion Disaster: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Gets Trolled for Ill-Fitting Suit
    The event was hosted at the world’s biggest building longwise, The Meydan Hotel & Grandstands and attended by local and international celebrities. Famous Italian musician Nicola Zucchi was a DJ at the catwalks, while the closing Gala dinner held at the Armani Ballroom of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building on Earth, turned out to be an event with a strong cultural side with participation of celebrated tenor Telman Guzhevsky.

    Honorary President of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion Mario Boselli, who was an honorary guest at the event, told Sputnik during the closing Gala dinner that "The Arab Fashion Week has become the new landmark of the fashion industry alongside to New York, Milan, London and Paris."

    Founded in 2014, The Arab Fashion Week reflected the latest developments at the world of fashion, which look toward the Arab and Muslim community as a new and perspective market.

    In March, Vogue launched its newest international Arabic edition of the magazine promising to become the bridge between the Arab and Western worlds of fashion, targeting a niche audience in the Middle East, which is fashion conscious, respectful of the Arab culture and wealthy.

    Just few weeks before Vogue’s new endeavors, Muslim model in the hijab Halima Aden made her debut at the New York fashion show of US designer and rapper Kanye West, while big clothing retailers such as H&M and Uniqlo released Muslim-oriented collections for women.

    © AFP 2017/ Delil Souleiman
    Colorful Fabric, Luxurious Gowns, Nose Studs: Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    14
    The Middle Eastern and Muslim communities around the word have been representing big opportunity for luxury brands for a long time. In 2016, Dolce & Gabbana debuted with a line of headscarves and abayas (a traditional Arabic dress on the floor and long sleeves hiding a figure), while Oscar de la Renta released a line of luxurious dresses-caftans.

    In 2016, another fashion giant Marks & Spencer lunched collection of Muslim full-body swimwear known as burkini in its stores in Europe and online, which was shortly sold out. Despite sales success, the company was widely criticized by some politicians and fashion moguls in Europe for "promoting women's bodies being locked up."

    Laurence Rossignol, France’s women’s rights minister, lashed out at the company over marketing the burkini in Europe calling brands, which sell the full body swimsuit "irresponsible" for promoting idea that women’s bodies should be covered. Meanwhile, former fashion mogul and Yves Saint Laurent co-founder Pierre Berge accused Marks & Spencer of taking part in the "enslavement of women."

    According to the 2015-2016 State of the Global Islamic Economy Report, Muslim consumers currently spend an estimated $230 billion on clothing, a number that is projected to grow to $327 billion by 2019. Therefore it makes sense to expand the market by incorporating a woman wearing a hijab or a traditional Muslim dress, one of the event’s sponsors Kame Ghribi told Sputnik.

    "Dubai fashion week is the best place to promote our brand [GHRIBI] because as a fashion community, we are here to celebrate, to share with the world different cultures," Ghribi added, noting that his GK Investment Holding Group and Gruppo San Donato decided to support the Arab Fashion Week in its endeavors to provide opportunities for young designers from both the Arab world and beyond.

    According to creative director of GHRIBI luxury goods & accessories fashion line Giulia Maresca, the Arab Fashion Week 2017 was a great event and an opportunity to discover the Middle East and its market. "It was a great event. We have discovered the market. It is a new market for us. We are an Italian brand, but our market reference is the Middle East and Asia, that is why we are here," she said.

    Maresca added that the Arab tradition inspired her while making the modest collections.

    "Our clothes are about femininity, about being sexy but still appropriate and covered. We think that this market will continue to grow and we want to be a part of this process. GHRIBI is a new Italian luxury brand with the twist. Our client is a refined and sophisticated lady, who prefers effortless chic," she added.

    According to the Arab Fashion Council, which founded The Arab Fashion Week in 2014, the event has already received its recognition as one of the world’s highest profile designers showcase alongside with the other four big fashion weeks held in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

    Related:

    US Blogger Makes Extraordinary Mash Ups of High Fashion and Classic Art (PHOTOS)
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Tags:
    Fashion Week, UAE, Dubai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok