Par for the Course: Ballsy Naked Golfers Strike a Blow for Equality in Oslo

"It's not that common with nudity in Oslo, so it will be fun to do this," Anders Gudmundstuen, Oslo Camping Manager and Co-owner told Norwegian TV-channel TV2.
What could possibly become a wild free-for-all was in fact an organized event with firm rules. Mobile phones were strictly prohibited, whereas taking stealthy pics could result in a police report, along with having sex or indulging in obscene behavior. Obviously, this was not a problem, since the au naturale participants had nowhere to stick their smartphones.
Nakengolf-i Oslo — Det er flere som har fleipa med at de «skal ta med egne køller og baller» https://t.co/twnaRVBmpQ pic.twitter.com/pH8rpGpDdQ— Viggo Kristiansen (@TromsoeViggo) May 20, 2017
Furthermore, the participants, who had to be aged 18 and over, were specifically encouraged to respect the integrity of fellow golfers and were urged to refrain from staring at other people's private parts. Towels were allowed, but all other clothing bar shoes, socks and sandals had to go. There was no registration list, and all those who so desired could show up.
"Of course, jokes about 'Holes-in-One,' clubs and balls abounded. It's fine, we're not going to have any moral police. Instead, people will be able to enjoy themselves," Thorbjørnsen told TV2.
…golf for absolutt alle:) https://t.co/ZHftGg4ljw— Øyvind Reinertsen (@OyvindRein) May 19, 2017
"Maybe this makes more people think that the body is only a body and that there's no harm in being naked," Anders Gudmundstuen concluded.
"We invite new people regardless of whether they are male, female, white, black, disabled, young or old," Stefan Mitchell-Lauridsen said, suggesting a greater acceptance of other people in today's world. He also suggested a golf tournament between naturists and people with clothes on.
