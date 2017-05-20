Norwegian Football Club Presents Own Brand Condoms to Get More Young Fans

The condom is a marketing stunt to attract more young people to root for the club, a representative told reporters.

Norwegian football team Sogndal Fotball have released their own condoms to help grow the clubs profile and get more fans😂 pic.twitter.com/LTifPI1MdV — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 19, 2017

"Students are a group that we want to reach out to. Up until now, they haven't been so active, therefore we want to get publicity and make [the students] notice Sogndal and the club. So we thought, why not do that with a condom?" Hilde Østbø, the club's communications manager, told Sogn Avis, a local newspaper.

Students will be able to get the condoms for free. Østbø said that there has been a positive feedback from Norwegian youth, who praised the campaign for being creative and fun.

Although the stunt seems to have worked and even managed to spread the message beyond Norway, internet users seem unimpressed with the initiative, citing the club's less-than-perfect record.

These are condoms launched by the Norwegian football club Sogndal. They've let in 13 goals in 9 matches. Don't think I would risk it. pic.twitter.com/GYnhxCx7cU — CJ (@CeeJoz) May 19, 2017