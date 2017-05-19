US Smithsonian Announces New Exhibition of Russian Artists Ilya, Emilia Kabakov

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh Russian Artists to Give Concerts for WWII Veterans in Washington Retirement Homes on May 9

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Smithsonian, the premier US cultural institution with museums lining the 2-mile-long mall linking Capitol building and Washington Monument, announced a six-month exhibition of Russian artists Ilya and Emilia Kabakov beginning in September 2018, according to a press release on Friday.

"The exhibition, spanning 1985 through present day, will comprise more than 20 of the Kabakovs’ maquetes, whimsical models, for projects realized and unrealized, including monuments, allegorical narratives, architectural structures and commissioned outdoor works," the release stated.

The September 7 — March 4, 2018 display at the Smithsonian’s Hirshorn Museum comes nearly 30 years after the Hirshhorn hosted Ilya Kabakov’s first major US exhibition, the release explained.

The Kabakovs have been working collaboratively for nearly 30 years, creating installation-based works of unbridled imagination and optimism, a direct response to the hardships, surveillance and suspicion they endured while living in the Soviet Union, the release noted.

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, located near the center of the National Mall in Washington, DC, is the leading national museum of modern and contemporary art.