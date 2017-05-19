No Fun in the Sun: Sunscreen Blamed for Poor Sperm Quality

"UV filters are among the potentially hormone-destructing chemicals we are exposed to, but they tend to be overlooked in research," Edmarc Research Director Anna-Maria Andersson told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.
Edmarc researchers found that 13 of the 29 UV filters approved for use in sunscreen in the EU and the US affected the sperm in a manner similar to the female hormone progesterone, which is used as a homing signal to swim towards eggs, which leads to fertilization failures, Professor Niels Skakkebaeck noted. If the UV filters make spermatozoa confused, it could hypothetically be one of the reasons why and more couples seek help for infertility.
"This means that together these substances can have a cumulative effect, even if they occur in very low concentrations, a so-called 'cocktail effect,'" doctoral student Anders Rehfeld said.
Åke Bergman, a professor of Environmental Chemistry and Head of the Swedish Center for Toxicology (Swetox), was not the least amazed by the Danish findings.
"We all know that the skin is a bad barrier for many substances. When applying sunscreen, skin cream or cosmetics, there is a significant danger that substances in them will then proceed into the body," Åke Bergman said.
