Russian Radio Stations' Duty Promotion of National Culture - Kiselev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kiselev was speaking at the third annual International Forum of Radio Broadcasters whose aim is to strengthen partnership among Russian-language broadcasters in Russia and abroad.

"Russian-language radio broadcasters should have a heightened sense of responsibility because we are carrying on traditions of the Russian culture, our literature, our language. And this literature is a jewel of global culture," Kiselev said.

According to the news agency chief, radio was not and would never become "outdated" and would always remain "the language of thought," because, unlike television, it cannot "hide behind the images," but instead has to pay attention to the content.

Kiselev said that Rossiya Segodnya is the descendant of Soviet Information Bureau, established shortly after the Nazi Germany attacked the USSR in 1941, whose signature was the voice of its radio announcer Yuri Levitan.

The agency head also mentioned that Sputnik radio, part of Rossiya Segodnya, was available in tens of countries in over 30 languages.