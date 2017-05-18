CNN Calls Domes of Iconic Russian Cathedral Muslim Minarets

The definition of a minaret is used only in Islamic architecture. It is an integral part of the mosque and has nothing to do with a Christian church.

The mistake published on CNN's website was spotted by deputy head of the Moscow Bureau of the Bloomberg Agency, Scott Rose. He posted a photo with the original publication on his Twitter page.

​The new outlet updated the article and corrected the mistake. "Clarification: This story has been updated to more accurately describe Russian architecture," the comment said. The new version uses the wording "onion domes."

Earlier, it was reported that the American TIME weekly placed on its cover an image of the White House, smoothly flowing into the church of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow. The magazine is expected to be published on May 29, 2017.