Register
10:27 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Pills

    Kids These Days: Helsinki Teen Leads Drug Cartel From Dad's Garage

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 40 0 0

    A teen from Helsinki has been dubbed as one of the biggest drug dealers in present-day Finland, running a drug ring from his father's garage. However, an order of three kilograms of amphetamine from Holland eventually led to his downfall.

    Alcohol
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Finnish Kids Drop the Dime on Drunk Moms and Dads During Easter Holiday
    Using the Tor network, the go-ahead 17-year-old created stocks of drugs in his father's garage, where he also ran his shady business. According to the Helsinki daily Hufvudstadsbladet, his motives were quite typical: a desire for fast cash and a sense of immortality.

    The resourceful teen was entrusted with a key to the garage by his unsuspecting father under the pretext of using it as a makeshift gym. He may have very well pumped some iron there, but what's more important is that the garage doubled as a safe depot and office.

    At first, sales and distribution went sluggishly, but with the help of the Tor network, which conceals its users' identities and their online activity from surveillance and traffic analysis, he managed to build up his clientele, establishing an organization that generated tens of thousands of euros in net profit.

    With money rolling in, the father eventually began to suspect some unlawful activity on his son's part. He urged his son to stop, but the pleas apparently fell upon deaf ears, as he continued ordering drugs from Holland and redistributing them in Finland via intermediaries. Ultimately, the family was paid a somewhat unexpected visit by the narcotics agents.

    Finnish police officers
    © AP Photo/ Lehtikuva/Sari Gustafsson
    A Hello to Arms: Finnish Police Find Cache With Illegal Assault Rifles, Shotguns
    During the search, police seized a staggering six kilograms of amphetamine packed in glass jars and thousands of pills, including ecstasy. The young kingpin was awarded a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for serious drug offences, while two of his sidekicks were also sentenced to imprisonment, one conditionally. The culprit also has to pay the Finnish state €30,000 ($33,000) in compensation for the criminal procedures.

    Initially, the father was also charged with a serious drug offence, but was later released, since it could not be proven that he would ever intentionally help his son in criminal activities.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Finnish Election: Murderers, Criminals and 'Black Hitler'
    Finnish Mailmen Cruise With Booze as Postal Service Starts Beer Deliveries
    Finnish City Fed Up With Flocks of Fowls Compromising Flight Safety
    All Dolled Up: Finnish Foundation Promotes Sex Dolls Against Child Abuse
    Tags:
    drugs, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok