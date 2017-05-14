Welcome to the (Urban) Jungle! Huge Python Caught in Moscow Streets (VIDEO)

This Sunday residents of one of Moscow’s northern neighborhoods suddenly realized that they had a new neighbor – a huge 10-foot long python of mysterious origins.

The massive snake was found lounging near some garbage cans right in front of a residential building — a sight that made even the jaded Muscovites blink and wonder whether they were in their right mind.

Обычный день 🐍 Публикация от Nikita Pozdniakov (@pfeiferzeliska) Май 14 2017 в 4:32 PDT

Emergency service workers who arrived on the scene managed to quickly secure the python and rushed the creature to Moscow Zoo. Needless to say, harsh weather left the snake in a poor condition and the zoo vets are currently examining the reptile to determine what kind of treatment it may require.

So far it remains unclear exactly how long the python had spent on the street or where it came from, not to mention how it managed to survive during the cold spell that hit the Russian capital last week.