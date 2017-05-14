Boobs and Butts: Vietnamese Girl's Nude Photos Wow Web Surfers

Sputnik Vietnam ran a report on the latest Vietnamese viral sensation – a nude photo shoot of a girl which has divided the nation.

The photos depict a girl being photographed in a pond with lotuses, first in traditional Vietnamese clothes, and then completely naked.

The pictures provoked uproar on Vietnamese social networks, with some heaping praise on the girl's natural beauty while others pouring scorn on her.

A lotus is believed to be a national sacred flower in Vietnam, where many have understandably been offended by the plant being desecrated with what they slammed as an obscene photo shoot.

Others, however, said that they felt the girl just wanted to attract attention and collect as many views as possible.

She has already been identified as Nguyen Thu Trang from the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.