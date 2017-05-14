Vladimir Putin Plays Grand Piano at Chinese Leader’s Residence (VIDEO)

During his visit to Beijing to attend the One Belt – One Way economic forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin headed to the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official residence for a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

While waiting for his Chinese counterpart at the villa, Putin spotted a grand piano and, apparently captivated by the sight of it, sat down and performed a couple of songs.

The Russian leader played two songs, Moscow Windows and The City on the Free Neva River – the unofficial anthems of Moscow and St. Petersburg respectively.