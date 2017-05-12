Art of War: Pilot Shows Ferocious Grin of a Russian Bomb (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Some creative Russian airmen have decided to give a rather unusual paintjob to a standard FAB-500 general-purpose bomb.

A Russian MiG-31 supersonic interceptor pilot posted the photo of this munition on his Instagram page: the bomb, mounted on the pylon of a combat aircraft, was adorned with a set of ferocious 'eyes' and a toothy 'grin', making it look like a cartoonish shark.

"That killer look," he commented.

Earlier the pilot also posted a number of photos and videos of Russian combat aircraft in action.

One such video was filmed from inside the cockpit of Russian combat aircraft performing live-fire exercises using R-73 air-to-air missiles.

As he explained, the video itself was shot by his colleagues while he only did the editing.