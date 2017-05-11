Register
17:46 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Kayak

    China's Robinson: Man to Round Chinese Coastline by Kayak

    © Photo: pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 47 0 0

    A man from Zhuhai, Guangdong province will kick off his journey around the coastline of China on May 15, traveling without any escort in a man-powered kayak.

    The adventurer, Li Huacan, currently lives in Shanghai. He was chosen as one of the world’s top 10 explorers by National Geographic in November 2016 after finishing the first source-to-sea solo expedition down the Yellow River. Li has logged 7,000 kilometers of solo ocean travel in the last decade, along with 15,000 kilometers of solo river travel. Now Li is poised to hit the water once again.

    Li Huacan, Chinese adventurer
    © Photo: huanqiu.com
    Li Huacan, Chinese adventurer

    China has the world’s fourth longest coastline, totaling 18,000 kilometers along eight coastal provinces. Li will start his journey from Fangchenggang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the southwest, and he will finish in Dandong, Liaoning province in the northeast. The estimated range of the journey is between 6,000 and 7,000 kilometers.

    Li owns a customized kayak made of Kevlar fiber, measuring 56 centimeters in width and 540 centimeters in length. Besides the vessel’s reinforced body, a solar charging panel is also installed on the kayak. The balance of the boat will be totally controlled by Li himself. A cross-bar is present in case of capsizing.

    Li Huacan, Chinese adventurer
    © Photo: huanqiu.com
    Li Huacan, Chinese adventurer

    Climate and ocean currents are the main reasons the explorer set his date of departure for May 15, but that date also happens to be International Day of Families. This is especially appropriate given that Li’s wife will join him for land travel during his journey.

    Compared with his solo expedition down the Yellow River, which brought social awareness to the cause of environmental protection, Li’s next trip will simply be a family expedition. He hopes to show the world that love means sticking together, no matter what one’s journey brings.

     

    This article was originally published on huanqiu.com.

    Related:

    Kayak Ride Through a Drain Pipe
    Meanwhile in Russia: Locals Kayak Home After Heavy Rain
    Capturing Norway's Fjords: A Piece of Kayak
    Tags:
    kayak, National Geographic, Guangdong, China, Shanghai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok