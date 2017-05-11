Half a Century On, Cliff Road Built by 800 Villagers in China Offers Unique View

© Photo: huanqiu.com Cliff road on Taihang Mountain, China

The villagers spent two years living on the Taihang Mountain, drilling through five culverts with extremely primitive tools. The difference between the highest and the lowest culverts is about 200 meters, which means the road is quite bumpy. Today, the road is still unpaved, covered instead by sand and pebbles. It has a slope of more than 30 degrees, presenting a unique and magnificent view.

This article was originally published on huanqiu.com.