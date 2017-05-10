Register
19:01 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A close-up of the eye of the Ankylosaurus dinosaur is shown Wednesday, June 20, 2007 in Tacoma, Wash.

    'I Ain't Afraid of No Ankylosaurus': Dino Named After Ghostbusters Villain

    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 3410

    We all know the famous catchphrase, "If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?" and now the cult film has influenced a group of scientists, who have decided to name a dinosaur after the Ghostbusters villain Zuul.

    But don't let the ferocious name fool you, this newly discovered armored dinosaur found in northern Montana wasn't that evil and much more gentle in comparison the fictional creature in the film. 

    Zuul roamed North America about 75 million years ago and was a herbivore. It was a large Ankylosaurus, one of the armor-plated dinos that resembled tanks.

    Its tail ended in a weighty club, according to researchers, and its species name was called crurivastator, which translates to "destroyer of shins."

    Scientists decided to name it after the Ghostbuster baddie because they shared similar features, such as a block head and short-snot.

    ​The specimen was unearthed in 2014. Researchers started at either end of the spectacularly well-preserved skull and tail club, and are working their way toward the middle.

    The work should be completed in two years and the lead author of the project, Victoria Arbour from the Royal Ontario Museum and the University of Toronto thinks that Zuul will measure about six meters or 20 feet. 

    "It's possible Ankylosaurus used their tail clubs as weapons against Tyrannosaurus, Gorgosaurus or Albertosaurus," Arbour said in a recent interview. 

    "It could have been bopping its club into the shins of one of these dinosaurs — we're not sure which one yet. But they also could have been fighting each other," she added.

    Arbour said that living herbivores with impressive weaponry often use it not as a defense against a predator but in competition for mates or other resources.

    This new Ankylosaurus is intriguing for various reasons, as it is the most complete ever found in North America. The two main points of interest on a skeleton that paleontologists use to distinguish between species, the skull and tail, are all wonderfully preserved.

    Related:

    French Scientists Stumble Upon Remains of an Unknown Dinosaur in a Museum
    World's Biggest Dinosaur Footprint Found in ‘Australia's Jurassic Park’
    New Fossils: Scientists Find Dinosaur 'Meat' in China
    Scientists Find First Feathered Dinosaur Tail Preserved in Amber
    Tags:
    Ankylosaurus, Ghostbusters, fossil, paleontology, movie, dinosaur, discovery, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, North America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok