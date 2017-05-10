Register
17:29 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Skyscrapers

    Tall Stories: Skyscrapers Ruled 'Undemocratic' in Norwegian Study

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    121333

    For decades, skyscrapers have evoked pride across the globe, being hailed as symbols of progress, growth and wealth. A surprising report by Norwegian researchers, however, showed that supertall buildings indicate a lack of democracy and may in fact warn of "authoritarian" tendencies.

    Preikestolen
    © Photo: Sergey Ashmarin
    Google Maps Error Sends Hundreds of Tourists to the Middle of Norwegian Nowhere
    The report "Autocrats and Skyscrapers: Modern White Elephants in Dictatorships" compiled by researchers at the University of Oslo argues that the tendency to build skyscrapers is far greater in countries with authoritarian governance than in democracies. Together with fellow doctor Haakon Gjerløw at the department of political science, professor Carl Henrik Knutsen checked nearly 5,000 high-rises across the globe to arrive at this startling conclusion.

    "In democratic countries, there is a correlation between skyscrapers, wealth and the number of residents. In non-democratic countries, there is no such connection," Carl Henrik Knutsen told the Norwegian daily Aftenposten.

    A truly inspiring scene! #BurjKhalifa 📸 @secretsquirrelfood

    Публикация от Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) Май 9 2017 в 6:06 PDT

    In Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah Tower, projected to become the world's first building to reach the one-kilometer mark, is now being built as a symbol of the kingdom's economic and cultural role in the world. While the building is expected to house numerous hotels, luxury apartments and fashionable offices, its profitability remains highly uncertain.

    Norwegian fjord
    © Flickr/ Andrés Nieto Porras
    Norway Goes Sci-Fi, Plans to Bridge Fjords With Floating Tunnels
    In the research, the term "white elephant" was frequently used to denote a skyscraper which is not entirely up to its goal. The term originates from Thailand as a metaphor for something expensive but useless. The kings of Siam used to give away white elephants to their opponents to ruin them.

    Other popular examples cited in the research are the 330 meter high pyramid Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, which is commonly called the "Hotel of Doom." Its construction started in 1987, but was put on ice in the 1990s, leaving its huge skeleton looming over the North Korean capital's skyline.

    ​"Dictators are free to spend more money regardless of what most people think it should be used for," Haakon Gjerløw commented.

    KTH campus
    © Flickr/ Carles Tomás Martí
    North Koreans Keen on Nordic Design, Swedish Architecture
    The study cited historic examples of "white elephants" such as the sumptuous Versailles Palace in France, which served as the king's residence, or Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's new palace in Ankara, which boasts 1,150 rooms.

    Further historic examples of unprecedented extravagance intended to display power and prosperity include a 2009 copy of the gilded and diamond-plated Shwedagon pagoda in Myanmar's new capital, or the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Côte d'Ivoire's capital city. The latter is seen as a slightly enlarged replica of the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City and ranks as the world's largest church. Its construction in the 1980s led to the doubling of the African country's foreign debt.

    Basilica in Yamoussoukro #tdawestafrica #basilica #yamoussoukro #ivorycoast #cotedivoire #cyclingwestafrica #cyclewestafrica

    Публикация от TDA Global Cycling (@tdacycling) Янв 2 2017 в 10:01 PST

    While the US has for decades been the country most commonly associated with skyscrapers, with such hallmarks as the Flatiron Building and the Empire State Building, China has taken over in the number of completed or topped-out buildings higher than 150 meters and has twice as many than the US. The list of cities with the most high-rises includes Hong Kong, New York, Dubai and Tokyo.

    My Backyard 👌#nyc #nikon

    Публикация от New York City Skyline (@newyorkcityskyline) Май 8 2017 в 5:36 PDT

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Norwegian Tycoon to Save the Sea From Plastic With Billions Made From Oil
    Norwegian Shepherd Forms Giant Heart for Wife Using Hundreds of Reindeer
    Norwegian Church Receives State Funding to Teach Healing, Prophesying
    Microplastic, Not Fantastic: Tons of Litter Wash Ashore in Norway
    Arctic Norway Boasts Another 'Doomsday Depository'
    Tags:
    authoritarianiasm, architecture, democracy, skyscrapers, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok