This Tweet Becomes Most Popular Twitter Post Ever

With 3,434,902 retweets within a little more than a month, Wilkerson has the most retweeted tweet ever.

On April 7, the young man published a post asking the American fast food chain Wendy's about how many retweets he needs to collect to get an annual supply of chicken nuggets.

I've started a GoFundMe to get Carter his chicken nuggets by buying retweets from bots. Please support https://t.co/07vkaiM5cl via @gofundme — Nick Stadler (@_nickstadler) 6 апреля 2017 г.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) 6 апреля 2017 г.

​Representatives of the company told him to get 18 million retweets after which he published a screen shot of this message and asked Twitter users to help him out: "Help me, please. A man needs nuggs."

Surprisingly, his tweet became so popular that it broke the previous Twitter record set by Ellen DeGeneres, whose selfie with Hollywood stars from the 2014 Academy Awards gained 3.43 million retweets.

However, so far, Wilkerson has not reached 18 million retweets. So it remains unknown whether he will get the nuggets he so much wants.

Next time I eat these they better be free @Wendys pic.twitter.com/ZvxwpiLAeD — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) 7 апреля 2017 г.

Meet Carter. He is really funny and rescues puppies in his free time. Plz help him get his nuggs! @carterjwm @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/0CfDiSE3cZ — Sarah Cherry (@sarahcolleenc) 7 апреля 2017 г.

