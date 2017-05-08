Macron's Spotlight Stolen by Mysterious Man Becomes Social Media Hit (VIDEO)

Everyone was eager to know "who is this guy in the baseball cap" standing behind the newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron when the latter was singing "Marseillaise" in front of the Louvre right after the preliminary results of the election were announced on Sunday.

​People watching the performance paid attention to a man in the baseball cap, who was standing on the stage directly behind the politician and singing the French anthem along with him.

«Le mec à casquette»: qui est l'homme mystère qui s'est incrusté derrière Macron? https://t.co/P8qyI33aqG pic.twitter.com/iC6ZPDZUIh — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) 7 мая 2017 г.

​"The guy with cap": who is the mysterious man who stands behind Macron?

​"The guy in the cap" in @OuestFrance44, on Tuesday, April 25.

As French media found out, the man is Morgan Simon, a 31-year-old pizzeria owner from Nantes. He explained that he was on the stage as one of the activists of Macron's "En Marche!" party and took the place behind the politician because he saw that it was available.

The man added that he always wears a baseball cap and he didn't think about taking it off while singing the anthem.