UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Envoys from nine former Soviet republics on Friday opened a photo exhibition in the hall of the UN headquarters in New York City dedicated to World War Two.

Photos of memorials honoring those who lost their lives and commemorating some of the tragic events of that war were contributed by Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – who today form the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, celebrated across the CIS bloc on May 9.