Register
18:56 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Alexey Leonov

    'Road to Nowhere': Retired Cosmonaut Reveals How It Feels to Walk in Space

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 23920

    In an interview with Latvia's Radio Baltkom, retired Russian cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, who became the first human to make a spacewalk, gave his thoughts on how he felt when going into outer space.

    Soviet spaceman Yuri Gagarin waves after he arrived at the London Airport, July 1, 19611 for a private visit as the guest of the Russian Trade fair
    © AP Photo/
    Yuri Gagarin: 10 Facts to Know About the First Man in Outer Space
    Speaking to Latvia's Radio Baltkom, retired Soviet-era Russian cosmonaut Alexey Leonov admitted that he did not know what he would face in outer space when he became the first human being to perform a spacewalk, and that none of his relatives knew about the event beforehand.

    On March 18, 1965, Leonov became the first human to venture outside a spacecraft, exiting the capsule during the Voskhod 2 mission for a 12-minute spacewalk.

    "It was a road to nowhere. I knew nothing about it and no one in the world knew what I would meet there and what would happen to me," Leonov said, referring to his first spacewalk.

    A documentary film frame about Alexey Leonov's first spacewalk in history
    © Sputnik/
    A documentary film frame about Alexey Leonov's first spacewalk in history

    He added that he was curious rather than scary because he said "fear paralyses a person and if I yielded to panic I would never have carried out the spacewalk."

    Leonov, who turns 83 on May 30, told Radio Baltkom that it took him more than two years to prepare for the March 18, 1965 event.

    "I had been preparing for the spacewalk in accordance with a special program for 30 months. My relatives did not even know that I would go into outer space; they only knew that I would make a flight on board a spaceship," Leonov said.

    He recalled that at the time, all the cosmonauts were required to work in outer space, and that special attention was attached to the cosmonauts' physical and moral training.

    Interestingly, he described humans as "very convenient creatures" who will continue to improve themselves in the future.

    "Even in the distant future, people will look like us; I believe that they will be beautiful, slender, kind, intelligent and that they will certainly conquer space," Leonov said.

    Related:

    Official: Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Really Do Come From Outer Space
    Outer Space Mysteries: Ancient Ocean May Be Hidden on Pluto’s Moon
    Space Tourism: Russia, US Ready to Give You a Lift to Moon Orbit, ISS
    Russia and US Woo Brazil, Hope to Use Advantageous Base for Space Launches
    Russian, German Cosmonauts Reveal Future Prospects of 'the Conquest of Space'
    Tags:
    cosmonauts, spaceship, program, outer space, spacewalk, Sergey Leonov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok