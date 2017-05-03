Register
11:04 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    McDonald's

    Swedish McDonald's Learns to Speak Arabic Due to Popular Demand

    © Sputnik/ Yury Abramochkin
    Life
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (125)
    0 8004

    Swedish McDonalds has landed in hot water on social media after the hamburger giant's restaurant in the city of Södertälje in Greater Stockholm sent out leaflets in Arabic to households in the immigrant-heavy city.

    In the city of Södertälje (population: 73,000), where more than one third of the residents aren't ethnic Swedes, the local McDonald's is mailing out leaflets in Arabic. Over the past weekend, Swedish journalist and Twitter user PeterSweden posted a photo of the Arabic-language mailer, tauntingly inquiring how he as a Swede is supposed to know when the coupons expire since the mailer is written in Arabic. His post quickly soared in popularity, gaining thousands of reactions across the globe.

    Many Twitter users expressed concern that the beef served at McDonalds is halal, which was rejected by the hamburger chain. By contrast, Danish McDonalds ensured that all chicken meat was halal, since halal slaughter of poultry did not constitute animal cruelty according to Danish law. After receiving a heavy backlash, the McDonald's Sweden Twitter account claimed the instructions were also written in Swedish on the other side of the coupon mailer.

    Remarkably, though, issues about Arabic in Södertälje rose as early as in 2012, when a 51-year-old woman named Stina complained how difficult it was for a non-Arab to compete in the city's labor market. In her opinion piece in the local newspaper Länstidningen, Stina maintained that mastering Arabic was the only way out.

    "We were two Swedes and 25 people who did not know Swedish as well. The course was held mostly in Arabic," Stina wrote about a re-education course she had visited.

    Quran
    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD
    Sweden Resorts to Arabic Glossaries to Find Common Language With 'New Swedes'
    While these incidents may indeed seem insignificant, they nevertheless bear symbolic value. In 2016, Arabic was predicted to overtake Finnish as Sweden's second largest language, and the Arabic-speaking diaspora is growing rapidly, as opposed to the ageing Finnish-speaking population.
    Finnish has been the most commonly spoken non-Swedish mother tongue in the country for about a thousand years and is deeply rooted in Nordic history. Finland was part of Sweden for over 500 years, until Stockholm ceded its eastern domains to Russia as part of the peace deal that ended the Finnish War (1809). In 2012, an estimated 200,000 Swedish citizens spoke Finnish as a first language. In the same year, more than 155,000 people in Sweden spoke Arabic as a first language, a number which was expected to grow exponentially. Sweden subsequently took in over 200,000 asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016, the majority of whom came from Arabic-speaking nations.

    Since 2013, Swedish Radio has had broadcasts in Arabic. In April 2017, Sweden arranged its first Arabic book fair, which featured about 20 publishers, thousands of book titles and internationally renowned Arab writers. Incidentally, the Arabic book fair was held in Malmö, which has been often hailed as Sweden's "most multicultural city." Up to half of Malmö's population isn't ethnically Swedish; the city's residents hail from 174 countries and speak over 150 languages.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (125)

    Related:

    Hear No Evil: Swedish Interpreter Suspended for Accusing Arab Refugees of Lying
    Speak in Tongues: Arabic to Become Sweden's Second Most Spoken Language
    Sweden Launches Arabic Talk-Show Due to Popular Demand
    When in Copenhagen, Do Like the Danes: Danish Party Wants to Ban Arabic
    Just Can't Get Enough? "Too Many Muslims" Danish Party Says
    Tags:
    Arabic language, McDonald's, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Trump Security Expense Cartoon
    Tremendous Security Costs, Just Tremendous
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok