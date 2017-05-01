Register
01 May 2017
    Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX

    SpaceX Founder Musk Presents 30-Level Underground Car Tunnel Project (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu
    The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, presented a video showing the functioning of a system of automatic underground tunnels that are designed to offload the transport routes in big cities.

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils his plans to colonize Mars during the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, September 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Elon Musk Wants to Make You a Superbrained Cyborg So the Robots Can't Defeat Humankind
    The Boring Company project is a 30-level system of tunnels, within which platforms with cars installed on them race at speeds of 124 miles per hour.

    Musk wants to implement the project in Los Angeles, hoping that his initiative will help to solve the problem of traffic jams in the city.

    The businessman started implementing his idea of digging an underground tunnel under Los Angeles early in the year.

    The inventor announced the project in late December 2016. He complained that he was very annoyed by the traffic jams in LA and therefore wanted to dig underground tunnels. Many interpreted this statement as a joke, but later the business magnate confirmed his intention.

    Previously, the South African-born billionaire presented other ambitious projects, like, for example, his Hyperloop transportation system. Proposed in 2013, the Hyperloop system envisages mass transportation at speeds of up to 800 miles per hour via low-pressure tubes. According to Musk, the technology would be ideal for connecting cities at a distance of up to 930 miles.

    Musk's other ambitious idea is his Neuralink startup. The company is supposed to develop neural interface technologies that connect our brains to computers.
    Musk wants to literally build a computer that can be inserted into the human head and integrated with the brain. Eventually, brain chips could be used to supplement and boost cognitive capacities, resulting in increased intelligence and memory.

