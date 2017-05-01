Russian Navy Reveals First Cat Sailor to Travel to Syrian Coast (PHOTO)

In the photograph, the foxy-red cat looked alert and ready to face any challenge like a trooper.

Russian social media users grumbled that the Ministry of Defense did not disclose the cat's name.

"Just 'cat'? How come? Such a heroic cat must have a name!" one user complained.

Some users of Russian social network VK.com suggested that the feline sailor must have a classic blue-and-white striped shirt to distinguish it from other, non-Navy cats.

The tradition to take cats on board of vessels, be it a trade mission or a military one, goes back to ancient times. Cats are famous for their rodent extermination skills, which made them irreplaceable companions as rats and mice can damage goods and the woodwork of the ship itself.

Apart from hunting down rodents, cats endure naval voyages well and make the unwelcoming surroundings of a vessel feel more like home. And that's what every military man would like to have.