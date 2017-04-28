Orphaned Baby Bear Saved by Russian Animal Conservation Group (PHOTO)

The year-old Asian Black Bear female cub was first encountered by fishermen in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Russia’s Primorsky Territory.

According to eyewitnesses who spent two days observing the cub, the little bear was barely able to move and didn’t even attempt to flee from the humans.

After it became clear that the cub was orphaned, she was recovered by members of the Center for the Rehabilitation and Reintroduction of Tigers and Other Rare Animals.

While the bear cub turned out to be severely famished, weighing barely 6 kilograms (the average weight of a bear cub of her age is usually about 17-20 kilograms), her life is no longer in danger, according to a statement posted on the center’s website.

The bear is already showing signs of recovery and if all goes well she may be released into the wild in about one and a half months.